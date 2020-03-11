President to visit Milwaukee to launch 'Catholics for Trump' Coalitions

MILWAUKEE - President Donald Trump plans to return to Wisconsin on Thursday, March 19, to launch the "Catholics for Trump" Coalitions.
A kickoff event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. March 19 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Milwaukee Ave. Registration is open at DonaldTrump.com. The website does not say what the maximum attendance will be.
There are approximately 70.4 million Catholics in the United States, 22% of the country's population. Approximately 1 in 4 Wisconsinites identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.
