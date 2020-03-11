President to visit Milwaukee to launch 'Catholics for Trump' Coalitions
View Comments

President to visit Milwaukee to launch 'Catholics for Trump' Coalitions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
trump rally 1.jpg

President Donald Trump addresses a packed UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tuesday evening, speaking for about 1½ hours about a variety of topics as the 2020 presidential race heats up.

 ADAM ROGAN, LEE ENTERPRISES

MILWAUKEE - President Donald Trump plans to return to Wisconsin on Thursday, March 19, to launch the "Catholics for Trump" Coalitions.

A kickoff event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. March 19 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Milwaukee Ave. Registration is open at DonaldTrump.com. The website does not say what the maximum attendance will be.

There are approximately 70.4 million Catholics in the United States, 22% of the country's population. Approximately 1 in 4 Wisconsinites identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.

Pope Francis, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church, has voiced criticisms of the president's immigration policies.
 
Trump was raised as Presbyterian and proudly talks about his Christian faith. During the president's rally in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, supporters gathered in prayer before any speakers took the stage.
 
 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics