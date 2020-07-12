Pride without Prejudice march calls to attention deaths of Black transgender people

Dan Seaver, president of Kenosha Pride, Inc., which coordinated the march said that this year’s event was being staged as a protest and not a celebration as in year’s past. The festival, which usually accompanies the march to Veterans Memorial Park, was canceled, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided to take from being a celebration march to a protest in support of all Black lives,” he said. “The number of Black and Black and queer people who have been killed in this country in 2020 is astronomical. Right now, we’re just a few short of the total number in 2019.”

Last year, there were a total of 27 deaths, he said.

“We found it important to make this a priority, despite not doing our normal celebration,” Seaver said. “We can’t sit on the sidelines. This is the roots of the LGBT movement.”

Ariel Crowder of Kenosha, who was registering to people to vote, said she joined the march because “I want to help make the change that we want to see.”

For Stacie Elbert of Kenosha, attending Sunday’s event was a first for her.