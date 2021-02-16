 Skip to main content
Primary absentee ballots trickle in; Weather further impacts turnout
Tuesday primary election

Primary absentee ballots trickle in; Weather further impacts turnout

Tuesday's weather was not something voters would have endorsed had it been on the ballot.

Kenosha County election officials said it may have prevented some from making their way to polling locations to cast ballots in Tuesday's Spring Primary election.

Electors across the county helped narrow the field of candidates for Circuit Court Branch 6 judge and a seven-candidate race for state superintendent of public instruction for the April general election ballot. Electors in the Wilmot Union High School District also narrowed the field of School Board candidates.

Polls were open beyond the print deadline for the Kenosha News, but are available online at kenoshanews.com.

Prior to the snow event that dumped more than 12 inches of snow in the City of Kenosha, County Clerk Regi Bachochin had predicted a 10 percent turnout of registered voters.

Regi Bachochin

Bachochin

"I'd like to retract my projected voter turnout," Bachochin said. "I think this constant snow will interfere with that projection."

Municipal clerks across the county Tuesday agreed the weather played a role in what was a meager morning turnout at the polls.

The slow arrival of voters Tuesday allowed poll workers to begin processing absentee ballots early in the day. Clerks said more absentee ballots were expected to be returned via the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, adding it was not ideal there was no mail service Monday due to Presidents’ Day.

Some clerks said they are curious to see if they will end up with more absentee ballots cast in this election than in-person ballots.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, 37 percent of the absentee ballots sent out to electors had been returned in the City of Kenosha and the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The Town of Wheatland had the highest rate of return as of Monday, with 44.5 percent of the absentee ballots returned.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wheatland clerk Sheila Siegler reported 50 percent of absentee ballots had been returned.

Absentee counts

The Wisconsin Election Commission reported the following absentee voting data as of Monday:

City

Kenosha — 6,149 requested; 6,146 sent; 2,288 returned; 135 absentee in-person.

Villages

Bristol — 221 requested; 220 sent; 73 returned; 2 absentee in-person.

Paddock Lake — 107 requested; 107 sent; 38 returned; 8 absentee in-person.

Pleasant Prairie — 1,309 requested; 1,308 sent; 485 returned; 73 absentee in-person.

Salem Lakes — 594 requested; 594 sent; 237 returned; 39 absentee in-person.

Somers — 548 requested; 545 sent; 184 returned; 20 absentee-in person.

Twin Lakes — 268 requested; 268 sent; 92 returned; 7 absentee in-person.

Towns

Brighton — 54 requested; 54 sent; 9 returned.

Paris — 48 requested; 48 sent; 6 returned.

Randall — 113 requested; 111 sent; 22 returned; 4 absentee in-person.

Somers — 66 requested; 66 sent; 20 returned; 1 absentee in-person.

Wheatland — 128 requested; 128 sent; 57 returned; 5 absentee in-person.

