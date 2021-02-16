Primary absentee ballots trickle in; Weather further impacts turnout

Tuesday's weather was not something voters would have endorsed had it been on the ballot.
Kenosha County election officials said it may have prevented some from making their way to polling locations to cast ballots in Tuesday's Spring Primary election.
Electors across the county helped narrow the field of candidates for Circuit Court Branch 6 judge and a seven-candidate race for state superintendent of public instruction for the April general election ballot. Electors in the Wilmot Union High School District also narrowed the field of School Board candidates.
Polls were open beyond the print deadline for the Kenosha News, but are available online at kenoshanews.com.
Prior to the snow event that dumped more than 12 inches of snow in the City of Kenosha, County Clerk Regi Bachochin had predicted a 10 percent turnout of registered voters.
"I'd like to retract my projected voter turnout," Bachochin said. "I think this constant snow will interfere with that projection."
Municipal clerks across the county Tuesday agreed the weather played a role in what was a meager morning turnout at the polls.
The slow arrival of voters Tuesday allowed poll workers to begin processing absentee ballots early in the day. Clerks said more absentee ballots were expected to be returned via the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, adding it was not ideal there was no mail service Monday due to Presidents’ Day.
Some clerks said they are curious to see if they will end up with more absentee ballots cast in this election than in-person ballots.
As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, 37 percent of the absentee ballots sent out to electors had been returned in the City of Kenosha and the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The Town of Wheatland had the highest rate of return as of Monday, with 44.5 percent of the absentee ballots returned.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wheatland clerk Sheila Siegler reported 50 percent of absentee ballots had been returned.
Absentee counts
The Wisconsin Election Commission reported the following absentee voting data as of Monday:
City
Kenosha — 6,149 requested; 6,146 sent; 2,288 returned; 135 absentee in-person.
Villages
Bristol — 221 requested; 220 sent; 73 returned; 2 absentee in-person.
Paddock Lake — 107 requested; 107 sent; 38 returned; 8 absentee in-person.
Pleasant Prairie — 1,309 requested; 1,308 sent; 485 returned; 73 absentee in-person.
Salem Lakes — 594 requested; 594 sent; 237 returned; 39 absentee in-person.
Somers — 548 requested; 545 sent; 184 returned; 20 absentee-in person.
Twin Lakes — 268 requested; 268 sent; 92 returned; 7 absentee in-person.
Towns
Brighton — 54 requested; 54 sent; 9 returned.
Paris — 48 requested; 48 sent; 6 returned.
Randall — 113 requested; 111 sent; 22 returned; 4 absentee in-person.
Somers — 66 requested; 66 sent; 20 returned; 1 absentee in-person.
Wheatland — 128 requested; 128 sent; 57 returned; 5 absentee in-person.
READER RESOURCE: Feb. 16 primary election guide
Voters will narrow the field of candidates in several races when they head to the polls or vote in advance for the Tuesday, Feb. 16 primary election. Candidates who prevail in the primary advance to the April 6 general election.
Only two will advance to the April 6 election, which will determine who will hold the seat for the next four-year term.
With longtime Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner retiring at the end of her term this summer, three local women, all with deep ties to…
SALEM LAKES — A field of five candidates for the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education will be narrowed to four in the Feb. 16 primary e…
Candidates for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge in the area’s only local judicial primary spoke during the first in a series of public forum…
Early in-person voting began Tuesday and absentee voting is underway for races on the Feb. 16 primary election ballot.
The majority of contested races throughout Kenosha County in April will be to fill school board seats, the slate of candidates announced this …
With longtime Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner announcing she plans to retire at the end of her term, three local attorneys h…
Longtime Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner will retire at the end of her term next summer, with Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gab…
The 2021 spring election ballot has plenty of opportunities across Kenosha County for those seeking positions in public office.
MADISON — Turnout is expected to be low next week in Wisconsin’s spring primary election, where there’s one low-profile state race on the ball…
Candidates tackled funding equity across school districts in Wisconsin during the 1.5-hour online forum Wednesday.
Ballot challenge over use of 'Dr.' on nominating papers causes face-off for Public Instruction ballot spot
MADISON, Wis. — A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent whose candidacy was challenged because she used the title “Dr.” in front of her…
A former superintendent of a Kenosha County school district, Dr. Deborah L. Kerr, announced her candidacy for Wisconsin Superintendent of Publ…