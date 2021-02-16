Primary absentee ballots trickle in; Weather further impacts turnout

Tuesday's weather was not something voters would have endorsed had it been on the ballot.

Kenosha County election officials said it may have prevented some from making their way to polling locations to cast ballots in Tuesday's Spring Primary election.

Electors across the county helped narrow the field of candidates for Circuit Court Branch 6 judge and a seven-candidate race for state superintendent of public instruction for the April general election ballot. Electors in the Wilmot Union High School District also narrowed the field of School Board candidates.

Polls were open beyond the print deadline for the Kenosha News, but are available online at kenoshanews.com.

Prior to the snow event that dumped more than 12 inches of snow in the City of Kenosha, County Clerk Regi Bachochin had predicted a 10 percent turnout of registered voters.

"I'd like to retract my projected voter turnout," Bachochin said. "I think this constant snow will interfere with that projection."

Municipal clerks across the county Tuesday agreed the weather played a role in what was a meager morning turnout at the polls.