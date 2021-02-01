Primary election absentee voting underway

Early in-person voting began Monday and absentee voting is underway for races on the Feb. 16 primary election ballot.

Voters will narrow the field of candidates in the following races in advance of the April 6 general election:

State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Candidates are: Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick, and Sheila Briggs.

Circuit Court Judge Branch 6 – Candidates are: Angela D. Cunningham, Angelina Gabriele, and Elizabeth Pfeuffer.

Wilmot Union High School – Melissa Samborski, Nate Colborn, Philip A. Johnson, Steve Turner, and Michael J. Faber.

Absentee voting

The deadline for making an application to receive an absentee ballot for the primary election by mail is 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11.

Any qualified elector may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot and proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued. The request for an absentee ballot may be made online at MyVote.wi.gov or through the electors’ respective municipal clerk.