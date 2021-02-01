Primary election absentee voting underway

Early in-person voting began Monday and absentee voting is underway for races on the Feb. 16 primary election ballot.
Voters will narrow the field of candidates in the following races in advance of the April 6 general election:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Candidates are: Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick, and Sheila Briggs.
Circuit Court Judge Branch 6 – Candidates are: Angela D. Cunningham, Angelina Gabriele, and Elizabeth Pfeuffer.
Wilmot Union High School – Melissa Samborski, Nate Colborn, Philip A. Johnson, Steve Turner, and Michael J. Faber.
Absentee voting
The deadline for making an application to receive an absentee ballot for the primary election by mail is 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11.
Any qualified elector may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot and proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued. The request for an absentee ballot may be made online at MyVote.wi.gov or through the electors’ respective municipal clerk.
Absentee ballots may be submitted in drop boxes at the electors’ respective municipality. For the city of Kenosha, the last pick-up from the drop boxes will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. After 7 p.m., city electors must hand deliver absentee ballots to City Hall, 625 52nd St.
Ballot drop boxes are located at:
Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. (2 boxes available—Entrance & 8th Ave)
Brighton, 25000 Burlington Rd (main entrance)
Bristol, 19801 83rd St. (main entrance)
Paris, 16607 Burlington Road (main entrance)
Paddock Lake, 6969 236th Ave. (main entrance)
Pleasant Prairie, 9915 39th Ave. (in the main parking lot)
Randall, 34530 Bassett Road (main entrance)
Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road (main entrance)
Somers, 7511 12th St. and 818 12th St. (main entrances)
Twin Lakes, 108 East Main St. (main entrance)
Wheatland, 34315 Geneva Road (main entrance)
Early in-person absentee voting
Electors may also request and vote an absentee ballot in person at their respective clerk’s office during specified dates and times. In-Person absentee hours are not available on weekends and no in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The following dates and times for in-person absentee voting have been established at the municipal halls for residents of that municipality:
Kenosha – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday though Friday, February 2-5; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, February 8-11; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, February 12.
Brighton – Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5; noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 10; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Bristol – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 8-11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12
Paris – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 3 and 5; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 8, 10 and 12.
Paddock Lake – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 2-5; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 8-12; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Pleasant Prairie – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 2-5; 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 8-11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Randall – 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 2-4 and Monday through Thursday, Feb. 8-11.
Salem Lakes – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 9-12.
Somers – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 2-5 and Monday through Thursday, Feb. 8-11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Twin Lakes – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 2-5 and Monday through Thursday, Feb. 8-11; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Wheatland – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 2-5 and Monday through Friday, Feb. 8-12.
Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.