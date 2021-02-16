PRIMARY RESULTS: Wilmot Union High School electors choose four for April ballot

Electors of the Wilmot Union High School District Tuesday pared the field of five School Board candidates to four in advance of the April 6 general election ballot.
According to unofficial vote totals, with all precincts reporting, advancing in the race to fill two, three-year terms on the WUHS Board of Education are: Melissa Samborski (404 votes); Nate Colborn (246 votes); Michael J. Faber (231 votes); and Steve Turner (207 votes). Eliminated from contention was Phil Johnson, who garnered 163 votes in Tuesday's Primary.
The candidates will vie to fill the seats vacated by Deb Rudolph, who resigned Dec. 1, and Travis Wetzel, who filed non-candidacy papers.
Tuesday’s top vote-getter, Samborski, 49, of Wheatland, is a kindergarten teacher at Randall Consolidated School. She thanked voters for venturing out into the cold to support her bid for election.
“I am excited to be working toward being on the Wilmot School Board and helping Wilmot put its strategic plans and goals in place,” she said Tuesday night. “I want Wilmot to continue to be an educational institution that we all want to send our children to.”
Samborski said she believes in open communication and believes she can help improve communication between the school and families. As a parent of two high school students, Samborski said she is “very vested” in the school.
Colborn, 41, of Twin Lakes, is a facilities management and sustainment maintenance superintendent for the Public Works Department at Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County, Ill. During his campaign, Colborn told voters he is “passionate about engaging the community, advocating for our students and strengthening our educational environment.”
Like Samborski, Colborn said he would like to help develop a strategic plan for the district.
“This effort starts with an honest assessment of where the district is now so we can create a clear plan of action and milestones to strengthen our district’s educational environment,” Colborn said.
Faber, 60, of Silver Lake, is a former Silver Lake village trustee and village president and a former member of the Wilmot Union High School Board. Faber said he feels his past experience is an asset to the district. He said he has the time “to make sure all viewpoints taken into consideration.”
“I plan on taking in all the facts and making an informed decision that is best for the students, sometimes that won't be most popular decision, but it will be the correct decision for the students,” Faber said.
Turner, of Twin Lakes, is a member of the Lakewood School Board, and a prior member of the WHS board. He has two children who graduated from WHS and two currently attending.
Turner said he would bring experience in policy making, fiscal management and functional leadership to the board. He said the School Board must do more to support the needs of students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We owe our young people a solid learning experience and our teachers and staff a safe and positive environment to grow and master their craft,” Turner said.
