PRIMARY RESULTS: Wilmot Union High School electors choose four for April ballot

Colborn, 41, of Twin Lakes, is a facilities management and sustainment maintenance superintendent for the Public Works Department at Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County, Ill. During his campaign, Colborn told voters he is “passionate about engaging the community, advocating for our students and strengthening our educational environment.”

Like Samborski, Colborn said he would like to help develop a strategic plan for the district.

“This effort starts with an honest assessment of where the district is now so we can create a clear plan of action and milestones to strengthen our district’s educational environment,” Colborn said.

Faber, 60, of Silver Lake, is a former Silver Lake village trustee and village president and a former member of the Wilmot Union High School Board. Faber said he feels his past experience is an asset to the district. He said he has the time “to make sure all viewpoints taken into consideration.”

“I plan on taking in all the facts and making an informed decision that is best for the students, sometimes that won't be most popular decision, but it will be the correct decision for the students,” Faber said.