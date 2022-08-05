Primary to narrow field for District 61 state Assembly seat

Three candidates are on the Aug. 9 primary ballot for the District 61 Assembly seat, two Republicans and one Democrat. The position became open when Samantha Kerkman became the Kenosha County Executive.

After the primary on Aug. 9, one of the two Republican candidates, Mike Honold from Union Grove, or Amanda Nedweski, from Pleasant Prairie, will face Democrat Max Winkels, from Burlington, in November during the general election. The Kenosha News asked each candidate several questions about their candidacies. Their responses have been edited for length.

What do you see as the main issues in this election?

HONOLD: The main issue in this campaign for me is law enforcement and public safety. We need to support law enforcement and other public safety personnel to make sure our communities are safe and that Kenosha County continues to be a great place to live and raise a family. In addition, inflation is out of control and needs to be put in check.

NEDWESKI: Despite media support for changing the definition of a recession, the reality is that the U.S. has experienced two successive quarters of declining gross domestic product. While skyrocketing gas prices continue to drive up the cost of goods and services, the government has been slow to intervene. Opening domestic pipelines and reducing dependence of foreign energy sources is the easiest way to drive gas prices down. Lawmakers are obligated to find creative solutions to unburden those most affected by this economic crisis without repeating the kinds of money-printing policies that lead to inflation in the first place.

By far, public safety was the top issue for voters when I successfully ran for County Board supervisor this spring in District 16. All throughout Kenosha County, memories of the August 2020 riots are still fresh. Residents express serious concern about the rapid rate at which our beloved law enforcement and first response personnel are leaving their professions due to campaigns to undermine their important roles and to defund the police.

In the legislature, I will continue my ongoing fight to expand school choice. By making the money follow the student, not the building, all families can choose schools where their children will have a quality learning experience that aligns with their values and beliefs. Wisconsin needs comprehensive education reform. I will advocate for curriculum that is focused on basic skills like reading, math, science, and social studies. I will collaborate on a practical and fair evaluation system for school performance that includes measures like student growth, not just test scores.

There is a wide spectrum of views on the 2020 presidential election. Whether justified or not, doubt has been cast on our electoral process. Wisconsin needs leaders who will stand up to protect our sacred right to vote. From cleaning up the voter rolls, to eliminating vulnerabilities in Wisconsin’s voter database and website, to abolishing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, I will never stop fighting to restore trust in our elections.

WINKELS: The Wisconsin legislature has been plagued by lazy, incompetent members for too long. They have refused to take simple steps that would improve life for many in the 61st District and thousands across the state. The main issue of the election is to provide the residents of the 61st District with a representative who will actually look out for their interests.

Why are you running for office?

HONOLD: I have to be honest, I never thought I’d consider running for elected office. I’ve spent my life in the private sector helping build communities, and most recently as a small business owner. My wife and I chose this area as our home because it’s a good place to raise a family and run a business. Lately however, all of that is at risk. Our area was ravaged by riots, and our families are suffering because of high gas prices and inflation. We live in dangerous times. Families like ours struggle to get by while politicians fail us each and every day. Something needs to change. That’s why I’ve decided to step up and help lead the state out of this darkness.

NEDWESKI: As a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, I have a broad understanding of how neighboring municipalities affect each other culturally, socially, and fiscally. This perspective is critical in my decision making as a County Board supervisor, and it will be a key factor in representation of the diverse population of Wisconsin’s 61st Assembly District. I know the people of Kenosha County, and they know me. That’s why I am a trusted and proven conservative leader.

The rapid economic expansion affecting the 61st Assembly District has brought many gains to residents and businesses. It also must be tempered with careful diligence to preserve the balance of industries represented in our area while prioritizing quality of life for the people who live here. My background in corporate finance with a global agricultural manufacturing company is a powerful tool that facilitates positive relationship building among all stakeholders. Negotiation is a key skill that led to success in my business career, and I will leverage that ability in the state legislature. Additionally, my experience as the spouse of a five-generation local family-owned business provides the necessary insight to keep the preservation and support of our small businesses in the forefront of decision making.

I have secured strong partnerships with community leaders through my tireless role as a grassroots champion for parental rights in education, medical freedom, and election integrity. Serving as the Vice-Chair of the Kenosha County chapter of Moms for Liberty contributed significantly to my decision to run for public office. Lastly, I am a no-nonsense mom of teen boys. I am running to represent hard working people whose voices have been ignored for too long. It’s time for common sense solutions to economic problems hitting families the hardest. Parents are the last line of defense, and the time is now to step up and lead to protect the future for our children and grandchildren.

WINKELS: Now is the time for real patriots to come the aid of their districts, states and country. That means people who uphold traditional American values, are honest about the strengths and weaknesses of our society and are willing to work hard to make improvements for all. I am one of those people.

Anything you’d like to add?

HONOLD: I am proud to be the law enforcement and public safety candidate in this race. I’ve been endorsed by a broad range of highly regarded and respected groups. I’m honored to be endorsed by police, sheriff deputies, fire fighters, local clubs like the snowmobilers alliance, Realtors, and fellow small business owners. I look forward to serving the 61st District.

NEDWESKI: Many Assembly members also serve in public office at the local level. I intend to remain on the county board while representing constituents in Madison to provide powerful representation and coordination at both the local and state levels.

I would like to publicly thank everyone who encouraged me to run for State Representative. Samantha Kerkman is a hard act to follow, and I am confident I’m the right person for the job. Calls, letters, and emails come from near and far in support, and I am deeply humbled at this possibility of giving back to the community that has given me so much.

WINKELS: There is an old saying, “If nothing changes, then nothing changes.” My opponents are part and parcel of a party that is hell-bent on making sure that nothing changes, except maybe that people in power get more power and that the standard of living goes down for the rest of us. That needs to change, starting in 2022.