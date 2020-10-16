Prince Hall Masons Lodge plans Peace Walk for Saturday

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons, its Grand Master Anthony J. McGaughy Sr. and Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Worthy Matron Kathleen A. Crape have announced the organization’s Peace Walk For Justice, scheduled to be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Uptown.
This free public event is designed to help raise awareness of the systematic oppression of Black people, police brutality, racism and economic disparities.
“We ask every citizen to be peaceful and help raise our communities to a place where society does not judge a person by their outward appearance, but by the content of their character,” said McGaughy.
Although this March is scheduled for this week, the issues started all the way back to Emmett Till, six young black girls killed at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham Alabama. New names like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Dante Hamilton highlight issues the Black and minority community continue to face as people for over 400 years.
"We will not as a Black historical organization remain quiet, in the word of John Lewis it is time to get into some good trouble," McGaughy said.
The walk will tentatively begin near the TCF Bank, 1815 63rd St., head west on 63rd Street, north on 22nd Avenue, east on 61st Street, south on 18th Avenue and will end at Streeter Park located at 6601 16th Ave. Anthony Harris, president of the Kenosha NAACP Branch and Minister Anthony Powell are expected to speak.
The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Wisconsin, Inc. was established in 1925. Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of Wisconsin was established in 1955. The African American masonic fraternity was established by Prince Hall in 1787.
Its mission is to promote a way of life that binds like-minded men and women in a worldwide union that transcends all religious, ethnic, cultural, social and educational differences; by teaching the great principles of fraternal love, relief and truth; and, by the outward expression of these, through its fellowship, to find ways in which to serve God, family, country, neighbors and self.
