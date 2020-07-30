Pringle Nature Center calls off Fall Fun Fest

×
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
BRISTOL — Due to the difficulty of maintaining social distancing for large group events, the Pringle Nature Center has canceled this year’s Fall Fun Fest.
However, a special event is being planned in September to help offset the center’s lost membership revenues.
Due to the cancellation of fund raising-events and school field trips, the nature center is relying on donations and memberships to sustain its mission of providing environmental education, stewardship and outdoor recreation to the public.
Boundless Adventures Aerial Park, also located in Bristol Woods County Park, has stepped up to help with memberships by offering a free day on their ropes course during the month of September for anyone who is or becomes a Friend of Pringle by taking out a membership.
The nature center is located at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.
Those taking out a membership at the family level or above can bring their immediate family to the free day. Since the cost of a 3-hour climb is $49 for children 7 to 11 and $55 for anyone 12 and above, a $35 family membership represents a substantial saving.
To take out a membership, visit the Pringle website at
www.Pringlenc.org and click on More and then Membership.
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
Jason Tipton checks Audrey Ingraham’s harness as he works as a park monitor on at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Jason Tipton watches to make sure Miles Taugher, 7, clips into the course correctly at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Kait Miller, left, and Brian Dye are the managers at the Boundless Adventures rope course in Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTOs
Miles Taugher, 7, of Hartland reaches a platform, completing a feature on the ropes course on opening day at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park in 2019. The attraction is open, with new procedures.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Miles Taugher, 7, of Hartland reaches as he moves along the ropes course on May 25, 2019, at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Audrey Ingraham, 11, of Cedar Rapids, Neb., concentrates as she makes her way across a feature on opening day at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park in 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Audrey Ingraham, 11, of Cedar Rapids, Neb., concentrates as she makes her way across a feature on opening day at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park, on May 25, 2019.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTOs
Justin Tipton keeps his eye on patrons at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park, Saturday, May, 25, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder smiles as she works her way through a ropes course at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder hits the ropes at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park. (You can see from her expression that walking on swinging logs is NOT easy!)
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder hits the ropes at Boundless Adventures rope course at the Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
As Liz Snyder hits the ropes at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park, Conor LaRoche is behind her to offer assistance if necessary.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder hits the ropes at Boundless Adventures rope course at the Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
As Liz Snyder moves through the ropes course at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods, she stays connected to a wire at all times.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder hits the ropes at Boundless Adventures rope course at the Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder hits the ropes at Boundless Adventures rope course at the Bristol Woods County Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Work is close to complete at the Boundless Adventures Rope Course at Bristol Woods.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Work is close to complete at the Boundless Adventures Rope Course at Bristol Woods.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Brian Funtleyder points to elements of the Boundless Adventures Rope Course at Bristol Woods.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Brian Funtleyder talks about course safety at the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park at Bristol Woods.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Work is close to complete at the Boundless Adventures Rope Course at Bristol Woods.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Work is close to complete at the Boundless Adventures ropes course at Bristol Woods.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Brian Funtleyder, left, and Doug Wheeler, of Boundless Adventures, demonstrate how a safety harness will lock users to fixed cables at a meeting earlier this year as John Poole, a Kenosha County Board supervisor, looks on.
Funtleyder and Wheeler appeared before a joint meeting of the Finance and Facilities/Public Works committees, who unanimously moved the company’s proposal forward to the full board to install a high ropes aerial adventure course in Bristol Woods county park.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL GUIDA
