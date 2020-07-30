Pringle Nature Center calls off Fall Fun Fest
Pringle Nature Center calls off Fall Fun Fest

pringle nature center

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

BRISTOL — Due to the difficulty of maintaining social distancing for large group events, the Pringle Nature Center has canceled this year’s Fall Fun Fest.

However, a special event is being planned in September to help offset the center’s lost membership revenues.

Due to the cancellation of fund raising-events and school field trips, the nature center is relying on donations and memberships to sustain its mission of providing environmental education, stewardship and outdoor recreation to the public.

Boundless Adventures Aerial Park, also located in Bristol Woods County Park, has stepped up to help with memberships by offering a free day on their ropes course during the month of September for anyone who is or becomes a Friend of Pringle by taking out a membership.

The nature center is located at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.

Those taking out a membership at the family level or above can bring their immediate family to the free day. Since the cost of a 3-hour climb is $49 for children 7 to 11 and $55 for anyone 12 and above, a $35 family membership represents a substantial saving.

To take out a membership, visit the Pringle website at www.Pringlenc.org and click on More and then Membership.

