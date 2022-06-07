 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER

Pringle Nature Center hosting 'BioBlitz' Festival on June 11

Pringle Nature Center sign

The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting a two-day “BioBlitz,” with a free festival on June 11.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “BioBlitz” on Friday and Saturday.

The program, hosted with the Milwaukee Public Museum and Kenosha County Parks, is “is part contest, part festival, part educational event and part scientific endeavor,” organizers said.

The Milwaukee Public Museum will “bring together a group of scientists in a race against time to see how many species they can count in a 24-hour celebration of biodiversity in a Wisconsin natural area,” according to organizers.

The public is invited to attend the BioBlitz Festival, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 11). Admission is free.

At the festival, visitors will learn about the BioBlitz and have the chance to participate in nature walks and other activities.

Contact Pringle through email — naturalist@pringlenc.org — if you would like to participate in the event as a surveyor, sponsor or exhibitor.

For more information about Pringle events, go to pringlenc.org/events.

