Pringle Nature Center hosting programs

BRISTOL — The monthly "Nature Story Time" is 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park.

The free program takes place on the third Thursday of each month, with a seasonal story read by "Miss Tracy" and a related craft project.

This program is for young children accompanied by an adult and takes place inside the nature center building. Admission is free, and registration is not required.

On Saturday, May 21, at Pringle is a "Kids to Parks Day" event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are welcome to visit Pringle Nature Center for free, family-friendly, self-guided nature activities. Activities will be posted at the nature center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, and no registration is required.

Through May 31, Pringle features a StoryWalk trail, created with the Kenosha Public Library.

The free program “allows families to learn about the changing seasons while hiking the yellow trail in Bristol Woods County Park,” organizers said. Visitors can walk the trail any time, starting at the trailhead behind the nature center and following the storybook signs through the woods. The story is “When Spring Comes” by Kevin Henkes.

Coming up at Pringle is an Invasive Species Workday from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 28.

Invasive Species Workdays take place on the fourth Saturday of each month, April through October. Volunteers help Pringle staffers remove invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required; come and leave as you like.

For more information about upcoming events, log on at pringlenc.org/events.

