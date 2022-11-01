 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center in Bristol hosting free StoryWalk Trail in November

BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Avenue, Bristol is hosting a free "StoryWalk Trail" in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library through November.

Presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library, the it allows families to learn about how animals prepare for winter while hiking the yellow trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Participants can visit the park any time and begin at the yellow trail behind the nature center to follow the storybook signs and read "A Fall Ball for All" by Jamie A. Swenson.

The program is free, self-guided, and participants can come and leave as they like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

