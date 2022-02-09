Pringle Nature Center in Bristol reopens to the public

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, closed in January during a period of high COVID-19 positive tests in the area. It reopened Tuesday.

The center, located at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The park itself is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Masks and social distancing are required indoors for all patron over the age of 2.

Naturalist Elizabeth Alvey said the center closed to help protect the young visitors who cannot be vaccinated, older volunteers and the small staff. It is the second time the center has closed during the pandemic. The first time was for a much longer period, from March 2020 to June 2021.

“That was a long stretch,” Alvey said of the first closure,” Alvey said. “There were still, thankfully, a lot of visitors to the park, maybe more so than usual, who came out to hike and just get outdoors.”

Throughout the pandemic, Alvey said she and environmental educator Tracy Warwick worked to adapt programming at the center.

“We tried really hard to run a lot of activities even while being closed,” Alvey said, adding they held a photo scavenger hunt, self-guided hikes and virtual programs. “In some ways we picked up some new ideas for programming and different ways to interact with the community, which was great.”

Updating exhibits

During the closure, staff also worked to update indoor activity centers. Warwick said the idea behind the exhibits is to encourage people to stay longer and complement their outdoor experience with meaningful learning opportunities.

“We do rotate the exhibits so that every season there is something new,” Warwick said. “We are trying to present more engaging material, especially activities for families with younger kids before or after they are taking part in activities outside.”

Many of the activities in the new Discovery Cabinet encourage kids to explore more outdoors.

“It has a bunch of different drawers with nature-related activities,” Alvey said. “This is really great for families, especially with younger kids, who come into the center.”

Winter activities

To help patrons explore the Bristol Woods during the winter, the nature center has snowshoes for rent. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Cost for the general public is $5 per pair and Friends of Pringle may use the snowshoes free of charge.

This Friday, the center is scheduled to hold its annual Valentine’s Candlelight Hike. Registration is required for the self-guided tour. Cost is $6 for the general public and $4.50 for Friends of Pringle. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events to register.

The monthly Nature Story Time is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The free program, which includes a craft related to the book, is for young children accompanies by an adult. No registration is required.

Alvey added that more information about maple syrup hikes is expected to be coming soon. Visit https://www.pringlenc.org/ for more information.

