Pringle Nature Center in Bristol to host Guided Snowshoe Hike on Saturday Jan. 21

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a Guided Snowshoe Hike on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Snowshoeing allows participants to experience the beauty of winter while getting some exercise outdoors. Whether it's a first timer, or as an experienced snowshoer, the nature center invites the public to accompany staff on a slow-paced snowshoe hike through the trails of Bristol Woods.

Life is about having fun, says Patti Koranda, who explains why snowshoeing is an easy path to winter fun.

The cost is $5/participant; ages 5 & up. Space is limited, so register early at www.pringlenc.org/events.

