Pringle Nature Center in Bristol to host Nature Story Time on Thursday

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center will host its monthly Nature Story Time on Thursday, May 19, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The center is located at 9800 160th Ave.

Families are invited to participate during the story times on the third Thursday of each month for a seasonal story read by Miss Tracy and related craft. The event is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building.

It is free; no registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

