Pringle Nature Center in Bristol to host teacher naturalist training day

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will be host "Teacher Naturalist Training" on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from noon to 2 p.m.

Those who love nature, and want to support the mission of Pringle Nature Center can attend to learn about becoming a teacher naturalist. These are volunteers who assist with educational programs at Pringle Nature Center.

Lunch will be provided. Those plannign to attend should RSVP to naturalist@pringlenc.org.

Visit www.pringlenc.org for more volunteer opportunities.

