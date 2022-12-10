 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center in Bristol to host Winter Solstice Night Hike event

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a Winter Solstice Night Hike on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Participants can take in the beauty of Bristol Woods during the longest night of the year. 

You should check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of four time slots before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods and finishing with hopes for the new year at the yule log.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada explains the winter solstice and what it means for your love of daylight.

The cost is $6/general public or free for nature center members and volunteers. Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information and registration.

