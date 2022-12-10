Pringle Nature Center in Bristol to host Winter Solstice Night Hike event

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a Winter Solstice Night Hike on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Participants can take in the beauty of Bristol Woods during the longest night of the year.

You should check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of four time slots before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods and finishing with hopes for the new year at the yule log.

The cost is $6/general public or free for nature center members and volunteers. Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information and registration.

25 endangered animals that only live in America 25 endangered animals that only live in America Salt marsh harvest mouse Utah prairie dog Red wolf Kauai cave wolf spider Laysan duck Yosemite toad Gunnison sage-grouse Devils Hole pupfish Fanshell Giant kangaroo rat Delta green ground beetle Jollyville Plateau salamander California condor American burying beetle Squirrel Chimney Cave shrimp Crested honeycreeper (Akohekohe) Red Hills salamander Louisiana pine snake Woundfin Alabama red-bellied turtle Bruneau Hot springsnail Mountain yellow-legged frog Flattened musk turtle Coachella Valley fringe-toed lizard Northern Idaho ground squirrel