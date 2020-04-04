Pringle Nature Center offers activities during closure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pringle Nature Center is offering biweekly themed nature activities through its current closure due to COVID-19 precautions.

Residents are encouraged to visit the center’s website (www.pringlenc.org/free) to find educational content about amphibians and wetlands, and participate in family-friendly activities such as identifying frog calls, building a toad home, making your own rain barrel to conserve water, a frog-themed virtual Nature Story Time, and more.

For each week of the center’s closure, staff will post a different theme with related nature activities and ways to help your community.

The center is also offering a weekly ohoto challenge in which both children and adults may participate.

To participate, download the free challenge from the cetner’s website, take a photo of each item as you check it off the downloaded list, and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook.

Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. The more creative the photo, the better!

The current challenge is “Sounds,” with the contest ending on April 11. See the center’s website for the challenge and other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities at www.pringlenc.org/free