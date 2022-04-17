 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pringle Nature Center offers free tree seedlings, deforestation information to mark Earth Day

  • Comments

BRISTOL -- In celebration of Earth Day, the Pringle Nature Center is offering information on how to slow the effects of deforestation.

Visitors to the center, located at 9800 County Hwy MB in Bristol, can learn how to protect the trees, pick up a free tree seedling, and help the center protect native habitats during the first Invasive Species workday of the year. There are also free "Leave No Child Inside" activities.

Learn about deforestation and how to help at www.pringlenc.org/events.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert