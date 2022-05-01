Pringle Nature Center offers Mother's Day wildflower hikes on May 7

Pringle Nature Center is offering a “Mother’s Day Ephemeral Wildflower Hikes” fundraiser on Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Pringle Nature Center is located in Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave.The hikes will focus on ephemeral wildflowers in Bristol Woods. Participants will learn about these diminutive but beautiful plants on 1-hour naturalist-led hikes in Bristol Woods County Park followed by light refreshments in the nature center.

Tickets are $15. Proceeds from the event benefit educational programming at Pringle Nature Center. The event is for participants age 16 and older.

Participants will meet at Pringle Nature Center at either 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. and preregistration is required. To register, find more information at www.pringlenc.org/events.

