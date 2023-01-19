Pringle Nature Center offers programs

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting upcoming events, including:

Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 19 and 21: Join nature center staffers and volunteers on the third Thursday of each month or following Saturday for a seasonal story and craft. This activity is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Free; no registration required.

Guided Snowshoe Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 (weather permitting): Snowshoeing is a great way to experience the beauty of winter while getting some exercise outdoors. Whether it's your first time, or you're an experienced snowshoer, Pringle staffers invite you to join this slow-paced snowshoe hike through the trails of Bristol Woods. The cost is $5 a person, for ages 5 and older. Space is limited. Register in advance at pringlenc.org/events.

Homeschool Science Snowshoe Hikes, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27: Families will participate in a staff-guided snowshoe hike in Bristol Woods. This program is for students who will be in grades K-5 at the time of the program, with accompanying adults. Choose from one of three start times and experience the beauty of winter in Bristol Woods while getting some exercise outdoors. Space is limited. Register in advance at pringlenc.org/events.

The Pringle Nature Center Building is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and during special events.

Rentals available

Items people can borrow or rent at the center include:

GPS Units: Pringle’s GPS units are pre-programmed with the Geocaches located in the park. GPS units can be rented for $5 per person (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Explorer Backpack: These family friendly backpacks provide the tools necessary to facilitate fun exploration of Bristol Woods. Backpacks can be rented for $5 a pack (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Guidebooks and Binoculars: While out on your hike, you can borrow guidebooks and binoculars at no charge. Driver’s license or ID is needed for borrowing.

Snowshoes: Pringle rents snowshoes to use at Bristol Woods Park during select hours. Get a great workout for a low cost. Rentals are $5 per pair (or free for Pringle members). Driver’s license or ID required for rental.

Also, the nature center’s Discovery Cabinet contains 20 different short activities for kids during open hours and is free to use.

Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details on upcoming events and snowshoe rentals.

Bristol Woods County Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk.