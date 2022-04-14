Pringle Nature Center offers Spring Break programs

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting free, self-guided activities for families from April 16 through 23.

To take part, just stop by the Nature Center any time the park is open. The free activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center. No registration is required for these "Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!" activities.

Also at Pringle: "Tots in the Park" programs are 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 14 and 16. These programs are designed for "budding naturalists to enjoy the wonders of nature with hands-on exploration and discovery in Bristol Woods County Park."

The parent-toddler "camp" is "the perfect way to get out and be active with your little one while immersed in nature," organizers said. This program is for children under the age of 5 accompanied by an adult. The cost is $8, and pre-registration is required. Register at pringlenc.org/tots.

The Pringle Nature Center is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. open Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to pringlenc.org/events for more details about upcoming events.

