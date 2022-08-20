 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center plans family summer fling on Aug. 27

BRISTOL -- "Leave No Child Inside: Summer's Last Fling!" will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Pringle Nature Center.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.

Those attending can enjoy the last of summer with free, self-guided, family-friendly nature activities at the ceter. Nature activities will be posted at the front door of the building.

No registration is required; come and leave as you like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

