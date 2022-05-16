Pringle Nature Center plans Kids to Parks Day activities Saturday

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host a "Kids to Parks Day" event on Saturday, May 21.
Families are invited to visit Pringle Nature Center for free, family-friendly, self-guided nature activities as part of the national "Kids to Parks Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities will be posted at the nature center. The event is free wit no registration required.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit
www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
Family travel 5: Explore underground at these amazing caves and caverns
1. Kartchner Caverns, Benson, Arizona
In 1974, two University of Arizona students and amateur cavers spotted a narrow crack in the bottom of a sinkhole. They followed the unusually moist air and discovered more than 2 miles of unspoiled cave passages. The caverns, carved from limestone, were not opened to the public until 1999 and are part of the Arizona State Park system. Visit this living or "wet" cave to experience stalactites, stalagmites, "cave bacon" and small white helictites. Many of the resident minerals are not found in any other cave in the world. Among the cave's highlights: a 22-foot-long "soda straw" stalactite, reported to be the second longest in the world. For a unique experience, visitors 10 and older can experience the cave as the first discoverers did during a tour that uses only light provided by a helmet headlamp.
For more:
www.azstateparks.com/parks/KACA/
Princely N.
2. Luray Caverns, Luray, Virginia
On a summer day in 1878, the local tinsmith and several adventuresome friends were exploring the countryside in search of a cave. What they found is now one of the most widely visited cavern systems in the eastern half of the U.S. It is perhaps most well known for its Great Stalacpipe Organ, a lithophone that produces tones similar to musical instruments. Visitors can tour cathedral-size rooms and see towering stone formations from a paved walking path. Check out several on-site museums, including Toy Junction, which is popular with the junior set.
For more:
www.luraycaverns.com
luraycaverns.com
5. Castleguard Cave, Banff, Alberta, Canada
This remote underground marvel is known for its nest of extremely rare cubic cave pearls and an extensive array of flagged "soda straw" stalactites. Experienced explorers can stay in the cave at one of two underground camping sites within Banff National Park and study the unique plugs of glacial ice pushed into the cave from the sole of a surface ice field.
For more:
https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ab/banff
James Heilman, MD, CC BY-SA 3.0
, via Wikimedia Commons
