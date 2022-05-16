 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center plans Kids to Parks Day activities Saturday

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host a "Kids to Parks Day" event on Saturday, May 21.

Families are invited to visit Pringle Nature Center for free, family-friendly, self-guided nature activities as part of the national "Kids to Parks Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities will be posted at the nature center. The event is free wit no registration required.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

