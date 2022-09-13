Pringle Nature Center to host Fall Fun Fest and World Migratory Bird Day on Sept. 17

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center will be hosting its annual Fall Fun Fest and World Migratory Bird Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in collaboration with the Kenosha County Parks, Kenosha County, the Hoy Audubon Society, and Environment for the Americas.

Pringle Nature Center is located at 9800 160th Avenue, Bristol.. This year’s theme is "Dim the Lights for Birds at Night" and will feature local green exhibitors, hayrides, live animal demonstrations, crafts, tree climbing, a nature book giveaway and sale, the 911 Tacos food truck, and more.

Proceeds from Fall Fun Fest go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. There is no admission fee, but food and select activities will require tickets which can be purchased at the event.

For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/fff.