Pringle Nature Center to host family "Frogs & Toads, Oh My!" event

BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host a special family fun event Saturday, July 30, titled "Leave No Child Inside: Frogs & Toads, Oh My!"

The program will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the nature center.

Families will learn about the amphibious residents of Bristol Woods with nature center staff before heading out to explore the center's frog pond. Don't forget your muck boots!

The cost is $6 for each participant (including adults). Pre-registration is required; children must be accompanied by an adult. See more information at www.pringlenc.org/events.

