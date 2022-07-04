 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pringle Nature Center to host free concert Thursday

  • Comments

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., along with the Kenosha County Parks, is hosting the "Bristol Woodstock" concert series again this summer on Thursdays from 6-8 pm.

The free outdoor concerts feature local bands to the nature center stage. Concerts take place Thursday, July 7, featuring Donnell Reed (country, blues, contemporary); and July 14, featuring Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon (rock, country).

No registration is required. Check out Kenosha County Parks at www.kenoshacounty.org/2128/Bristol-Woodstock-Concert-Series for more information.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert