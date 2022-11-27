 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center to host Holiday Gnome Hunt in Bristol Woods

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol will hold its annual "Holiday Gnome Hunt" in December, all month long in Bristol Woods.

Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership. You simply post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to the nature center by Dec. 31 to be entered into the drawing.

Stop by the nature center during open hours to visit the gnome photo booth. This program is free, self-guided, and suitable for all ages.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

