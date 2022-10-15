 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center to host Invasive Species Workday

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold an Invasive Species Workday on Saturday, Oct. 22.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thoe looking to earn service hours, or just interested in helping preserve native habitats, are invited to join in the workday of the year. Volunteers will assist Pringle staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center.

Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required and participants can come and leave as they like.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

