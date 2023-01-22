 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center to host snowshoe hikes in Bristol Woods

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting upcoming events, including Homeschool Science Snowshoe Hikes, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Families will participate in a staff-guided snowshoe hike in Bristol Woods. The program is for students who will be in grades K-5 at the time of the program, with accompanying adults. Choose from one of three start times and experience the beauty of winter in Bristol Woods while getting some exercise outdoors.

Life is about having fun, says Patti Koranda, who explains why snowshoeing is an easy path to winter fun.

Space is limited. Register in advance at pringlenc.org/events.

The Pringle Nature Center Building is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and during special events.

