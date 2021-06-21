Pringle Nature Center to host volunteer open house Thursday

BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods will host a volunteer open house on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.
The center has volunteer roles to fit any level, skill or experience, as long as you are interested in nature. Those attending the open house can meet current center volunteers and learn about how to help by assisting with children's programs, staffing the nature center, and maintaining gardens or displays.
A free "Bristol Woodstock" concert will be held 6 to 8 p.m. No pre-registration is required.
Those interested in volunteer opportunities but cannot attend can email the center at naturalist@pringlenc.org. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information on upcoming events.