Pringle's trail run is Nov. 6

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., hosts its annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The run/hike starts at 10 a.m.
The Bristol Woods Trail Run is a 5K trail run or 2-mile hike through the trails of the park.
The cost is $20. Proceeds benefit environmental education programming at the Pringle Nature Center.
To register or for more information, log on at pringlenc.org/trail-run.
Coming up:
- Pringle Nature Center hosts a "Pringle Talks" program on winter birding. The program is 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Hoy Audubon birding expert Rick Fare will give a talk on recognizing winter birds in this area. Participants will learn about the physical and behavioral adaptations that have allowed birds to survive the winter, as well as how best to feed birds near your home. The cost is $6, or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle members. For ages 16 and up; registration is required. Visit pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.
- Also on Nov. 13, Pringle staff members will lead a Webelos "Into the Woods" Adventure from 1 to 3 p.m. Webelos will learn about the parts of a tree and how trees grow, identify trees and other plants common to our area, and take home their own plants to raise. The cost is $8 per person; registration is required at pringlenc.org/events. (Note: You do NOT have to belong to a Scout troop to take part in the program.)