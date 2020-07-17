Prison sentence for man whose negligent handling of gun led to 5-year-old's death

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man will spend 3 ½ years in prison for two panicked decisions after a 5-year-old boy in his care died while playing with a loaded handgun.

Javonn Cannon, 25, had pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon for the June 2019 death of 5-year-old Dakari Weldon.

Along with his sister and his brother Jovonn, Cannon was caring for Dakari and two other young children when he left a loaded handgun on a bed in the room where the children were playing. Cannon left the room and returned to see the 5-year-old with the gun. He told police he tried to take it back, but the gun went off, hitting the boy.

The Cannon brothers brought Dakari to the hospital, then left him in the emergency room, going home to hide the gun.

Then in August, while out on bond for the charges related to the boy’s death, Cannon fled a traffic stop when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation. He pleaded guilty to fleeing and obstructing police for that charge.

On Thursday, Judge Jason Rossell sentenced Cannon to 30 months in prison for the negligent homicide charge, then one year in prison for the fleeing charge, the sentences to be served consecutively.