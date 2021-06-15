Pritchett sidebar

“Life got me to this point.”

This is how Dominque Pritchett narrates her personal journey to the field of psychotherapy.

“I was homeless off and on as a child and during this time saw the positive side of social services,” she said.

She noted how as a child, she and her family spent nights at local churches in Kenosha’s Interfaith Nightly Network and the Shalom Center.

Pritchett began thinking about a vocation in psychotherapy after going to counseling when she was in college and hearing about PTSD for the first time. “Someone gave a name to my struggle,” she said.

Pritchett then began studying psychology. “It catapulted my desire to serve,” she said.

She graduated from Carthage College with a degree in psychotherapy and worked with the Carthage Health and Counseling Center and Oakwood Clinical Associates. She also worked with the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association as a mental health clinician for the Kenosha County Jail and Kenosha County Detention Center.

In August of last year, she opened her own counseling practice, Beloved Wellness Center, 3535 30th Ave.