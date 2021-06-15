Pritchett sidebar

“Life got me to this point.”
This is how Dominque Pritchett narrates her personal journey to the field of psychotherapy.
“I was homeless off and on as a child and during this time saw the positive side of social services,” she said.
She noted how as a child, she and her family spent nights at local churches in Kenosha’s Interfaith Nightly Network and the Shalom Center.
Pritchett began thinking about a vocation in psychotherapy after going to counseling when she was in college and hearing about PTSD for the first time. “Someone gave a name to my struggle,” she said.
Pritchett then began studying psychology. “It catapulted my desire to serve,” she said.
She graduated from Carthage College with a degree in psychotherapy and worked with the Carthage Health and Counseling Center and Oakwood Clinical Associates. She also worked with the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association as a mental health clinician for the Kenosha County Jail and Kenosha County Detention Center.
In August of last year, she opened her own counseling practice, Beloved Wellness Center, 3535 30th Ave.
Her focus is on what she sees as “an unmet gap of mental wellness services for Black and brown girls in our community.”