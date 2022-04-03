Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center construction to reduce County Highway E to one lane

SOMERS — As construction on the first phase of the Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center continues, a section of county Highway E will be consolidated into one lane to allow the construction of a turning lane into the center’s parking lot.

Construction is anticipated to last between eight to 10 weeks, after which traffic will return to normal.

Erika Davis, senior communications associate with property investment company Tawani Enterprises, Inc., said work on the archival center and public green spaces were moving into their finals phases.

“Beginning later this spring and throughout the summer, the community will notice the structure coming to life and the landscape built out with flowers, trees, and grass,” Davis said.

The archives center, designed by the internationally recognized architectural firm JAHN, will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections of books, artifacts and other historical materials. The center will also feature a 9,400-square-foot gallery.

The first phase of the Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project also includes the creation of public green space, with 7,440 feet of walking paths.

Of the site’s 288 acres, less than 7% will have structures, keeping the area wetlands undisturbed as the project focuses on preserving green space. The buildings will utilize solar panels and rainwater collection to help be more energy efficient.

The full project is planned to be completed in phases over an estimated 10 years, with construction on the Midwest Firearms Education and Training Center and the Cold War Veterans Memorial to follow after the first phase has been completed.

The building of commercial archival space will be completed on demand.

Established under the direction of Col. Jennifer N. Pritzker, Illinois Army National Guard (retired), the mission of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, based in Chicago, is to acquire and maintain an accessible collection of materials and to develop appropriate programs focusing on the citizen soldier in the preservation of democracy.

Additional updates on construction can be found at the Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center website, www.pritzkerarchivespark.com.

