Pritzker Archives architect Helmut Jahn dead at 81

The Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center, currently under construction in Somers, will now not only stand as a testament to the citizen soldier, but also to the post-modern architecture of the late Helmut Jahn.

Jahn died Saturday in a cycling accident near the horse farm where he lived in St. Charles, Ill. He was 81.

“I was honored to know Helmut Jahn, one of Chicago’s most innovative architects,” said Col. Jennifer Pritzker, founder and chairwoman of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library. “He will be greatly missed, but his impact in the world of architecture will never be forgotten.”

Jahn’s iconic designs have included the James R. Thompson Center (the State of Illinois Center), the kaleidoscopic United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport and the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago.

Worldwide, Jahn was known for his design of: One Liberty Place, Philadelphia’s tallest building at the time it was finished in 1990; the Sony Center in Berlin; the Messeturm in Frankfurt; Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok; and 50 West Street, a luxury condominium tower in Lower Manhattan.

The archival center in Somers was one of Jahn’s latest projects.

