Pritzker Memorial Foundation springs surprise on Somers American Legion post

Rodriguez said the gift was quite the pleasant surprise.

“It just benefits the American Legion all the way around,” he said. “We have our hands in a lot of different pots. That’s what it’s all about.

“What (the relationship with) Pritzker means is just what it is doing for the whole town. To use a Marine Corps term, it’s enhanced the esprit de corps of all the people coming through. They’re proud to have a flag and proud to be an American.”

The donated money will fill a number of needs, Rodriguez said, primarily to assist charities within the community the American Legion serves.

As part of the ongoing celebration, Pritzker also donated American flags that were distributed the past several days. Residents also can pick up a flag today, Rodriguez said.

Heading into Veterans Day, Rodriguez said about 100 flag kits and 250 flags have been handed out.

“What’s been really nice is just talking to the people, how they feel about it, and everyone’s been very, very positive,” Rodriguez said.

Phased project