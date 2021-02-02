Pritzker Military Archives Center taking shape in Somers

“We added an extra foot of concrete below the foundation footings to keep frost from migrating between the ground and the footings, causing frost damage,” Galati said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As new trades begin work at the site, multiple trucks will be delivering materials each day. Construction traffic will enter and leave using entrances off 12th Street (Highway E). When needed, Galati said members of the crew will use flags to direct traffic.

Site grading and exterior drain tile installation will continue and utility work will be starting onsite as the weather allows.

Scope of the project

The Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park project was created out of a need for additional space to house the archival collections of the museum and library in Chicago. The state-of-the-art, institutional archive will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections that include books, artifacts and other historical materials, PAMPC staff said.

Each project component will serve to extend the mission of the museum and library “by uniting the past with progress by advancing historic preservation, increasing the public understanding of military history and the sacrifices made by those who served,” project planners said.