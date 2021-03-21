Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway

SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Archives Center is progressing.

The archival center is part of the first phase of development of the Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park on the 288-acre site located along Highway E west of 100th Avenue and east of I-94. The archive center is the first priority as the overall project was created out of a need for additional space to house the archival collections of the museum and library in Chicago.

The state-of-the-art, institutional archive will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections that include books, artifacts and other historical materials. Within the archives center designed by JAHN, an award-winning, internationally recognized architectural firm, will be a 9,400-square-foot gallery.

The first phase also includes the creation of public green space, to include 7,440 feet of walking paths.