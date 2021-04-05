Pritzker museum announces Cold War Veterans Memorial concept contest

The Memorial is to be a permanent area of recognition that stimulates ongoing thought and that honors American military and civilians who served and sacrificed during the Cold War era (1945-1991). In line with the Pritzker Military Museum & Library’s mission, the Cold War Veterans Memorial aims to increase the public understanding of military history.

“The memorial will be a publicly accessible display where citizens can honor, reflect and learn about the bravery and sacrifice displayed to further the freedom that our country enjoys,” said Donald J. Stastny, competition manager. “The contestants will be required to provide a conceptual design that not only embraces the mission and vision of the Memorial, but also serves as a visual attraction for future visitors.”

Design Competition

The design competition is a juried, two-stage process lasting from April to October, with the results announced publicly in November.

Stage I is an open call for design concepts for the memorial, which will be submitted electronically. The jury will evaluate the concepts in a blind review and select four to six finalists to participate in Stage II.

In Stage II, the selected finalists will evolve their concepts for the memorial to create fully defined designs.