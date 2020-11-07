Pritzker team invites Somers residents to raise an American flag on them

As a tribute to veterans, the Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center team invites residents of the Village of Somers to raise an American flag at home on Veterans Day on Wednesday.

The initiative is a way to honor local heroes and celebrate the groundbreaking of the community’s new development.

Village of Somers residents can pick up a free flag or flag kit at the Somers American Legion, David Leet Post #552, 8229 12th St., through Wednesday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The American Legion has set up a drive-thru system for flag pick-up. One flag per vehicle will be distributed while quantities last.

“Veterans Day celebrations look different this year, and we wanted to find a way to safely stand united with our new neighbors and pay our respects to those who have served,” says Dr. Rob Havers, president & CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. “It’s an honor to be able to work with our local American Legion Post and provide a meaningful patriotic gift to community members."

The American flags are donated by the Pritzker Military Foundation in celebration of the PAMPC groundbreaking and in honor of all the veteran heroes on Veterans Day.