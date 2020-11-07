Pritzker team invites Somers residents to raise an American flag on them

As a tribute to veterans, the Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center team invites residents of the Village of Somers to raise an American flag at home on Veterans Day on Wednesday.
The initiative is a way to honor local heroes and celebrate the groundbreaking of the community’s new development.
Village of Somers residents can pick up a free flag or flag kit at the Somers American Legion, David Leet Post #552, 8229 12th St., through Wednesday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The American Legion has set up a drive-thru system for flag pick-up. One flag per vehicle will be distributed while quantities last.
“Veterans Day celebrations look different this year, and we wanted to find a way to safely stand united with our new neighbors and pay our respects to those who have served,” says Dr. Rob Havers, president & CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. “It’s an honor to be able to work with our local American Legion Post and provide a meaningful patriotic gift to community members."
The American flags are donated by the Pritzker Military Foundation in celebration of the PAMPC groundbreaking and in honor of all the veteran heroes on Veterans Day.
Construction on the PAMPC began in late October and was commemorated with a virtual groundbreaking video. The PAMPC was created out of a need for additional space to house the archival collections of the museum and library in Chicago, and will be completed in phases over an estimated 10 years. The state-of-the-art, institutional archival space will restore, preserve, and provide storage for collections that include books, artifacts, and other historical materials.
Additionally, each PAMPC project component will extend the mission of the museum and library by uniting the past with progress by advancing historic preservation, increasing the public understanding of military history, and the sacrifices made by those who served.
“We’re excited to be celebrating Veterans Day with the PAMPC team this year by participating in the American flag display,” says Lt. Commander Daniel Rodriguez, USN, Retired, commander of the David Leet American Legion Post #552. “This development will provide a basis for a lot of different discussions, and it is such a blessing to have something like this in our community. We are looking forward to continuing to find ways to work together to share the stories of those who served.”
For more information on the PAMPC groundbreaking, construction updates, and to view the foundation's virtual groundbreaking video, visit www.pritzkerarchivespark.com. Community members can also sign up on the website to receive project updates via email. ###About Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center
Located in Somers, the Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center supports the Pritzker Military Museum & Library’s mission of preserving the past, present, and future of the citizen soldier. This state-of-the-art archive center site also will include +9,000 square-foot gallery that will display exhibits drawing from the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago, commercial archives, a Midwest Firearms Education & Training Center, Cold War Veterans Memorial, and community green space.
To learn more, visit www.pritzkerarchivespark.com.
