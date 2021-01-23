Privilege, policing and politics focus of Courgeous Conversation discussion

“It was an act of terrorism. Let’s call it what it was. Domestic terrorism fueled by white supremacists,” said Shailor, who spoke of the demonstrators who stormed the building.

Mangi called for Trump’s jailing. “This was all Donald Trump, he said. “For me, Trump needs to go to jail. He needs to go to prison. He didn’t aid and abet (the riots), he orchestrated this whole thing."

McLean said that when she heard about the charges leveled against the capitol rioters she was angry.

When she and Bennett participated in protests to denounce Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake over the summer, McLean said police threatened them with “way more stuff” than the Capitol rioters.

She called the raid of the capital one of the “saddest moments I’ve ever seen.”

She said people are in the Kenosha County Jail for selling marijuana that have been in “forever.”

“But we have people who literally tried to go and murder and tried to overthrow the government and they’re out on bond,” she said.

The unequal treatment, she said, is evidence of how much work needs to be done.

