Privilege, policing and politics focus of Courgeous Conversation discussion

As 2021 unfolds with a new president, panelists weighed in on “privilege, policing and politics” in a virtual discussion organized by local groups that to deconstruct racism in the community.
The latest in the series of Courageous Conversations sponsored by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism was the culminating event for the 25th annual Kindness Week. The week featured activities in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comprising the diverse panel were: Joseph Mangi, retired Kenosha Unified superintendent; Jonathan Shailor, University of Wisconsin–Parkside associate professor of communication; Gregory Bennett Jr., founder of Peace in the Streets; Darryl Morin, president of Forward Latino; Darnisha Garbade president for the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism; Tanya McLean, Leaders of Kenosha executive director; and Derrell Greene, Kenosha coalition member and retired Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services director.
Facilitating Thursday night's forum. that was live-streamed on Facebook, was Adelene Greene, long-time Kenosha coalition leader and member and retired Kenosha County Workforce Development director.
'Return to sanity'
Panelists offered their thoughts on the inauguration of Joe Biden, the nation’s 46th President and the historic swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris, the country’s first woman and person of color to hold the office.
Mangi said he felt “uplifted” and became emotional.
“I had tears in my eyes,” he said. He was thrilled at the diversity represented by Harris and the “amazing Amanda Gorman,” who as the first-ever youth poet laureate delivered her original and inspiring “The Hill We Climb” for the inauguration.
The ceremonial transfer of power, said Shailor, felt like “a return to sanity” and symbolized the country’s “turning a corner.”
While the ceremony was a formality, Bennett said as a father they showed him what was possible for his daughters.
“It shows that my daughters have a chance to look at a woman being sworn in as vice president and that shows that my two daughters have a chance to be president,” he said.
Morin said the inauguration was “far more” than just a change in administration as the cabinet and others appointed revealed both “unparalleled” diversity and “extremely qualified individuals.”
Treason and accountability
Some panelists remarked that the Jan. 6 insurrection, that left five dead, at the nation’s capitol was nothing short of "sedition and treason" and blamed Donald Trump, who lost his bid for a second term as president, saying he incited violence by continuing to claim he won and that the election was stolen.
“It was an act of terrorism. Let’s call it what it was. Domestic terrorism fueled by white supremacists,” said Shailor, who spoke of the demonstrators who stormed the building.
Mangi called for Trump’s jailing. “This was all Donald Trump, he said. “For me, Trump needs to go to jail. He needs to go to prison. He didn’t aid and abet (the riots), he orchestrated this whole thing."
McLean said that when she heard about the charges leveled against the capitol rioters she was angry.
When she and Bennett participated in protests to denounce Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake over the summer, McLean said police threatened them with “way more stuff” than the Capitol rioters.
She called the raid of the capital one of the “saddest moments I’ve ever seen.”
She said people are in the Kenosha County Jail for selling marijuana that have been in “forever.”
“But we have people who literally tried to go and murder and tried to overthrow the government and they’re out on bond,” she said.
The unequal treatment, she said, is evidence of how much work needs to be done.
“If you don’t stand up and say something, you’re complicit,” McLean said. “When you see it call it. If you don’t, you’re complicit.”
Bennett questioned how “seemingly intelligent people” bought in to Trump’s message to “stop the steal” of the election, as they did with his birther conspiracy of then-President Barack Obama.
Shailor said that it’s not new as Trump tapped into the fears of whites who believe immigrants, Blacks and other minorities were out to take something away from them.
“That’s been America since the beginning and Trump knew how to exploit it,” he said.
Fear of people of color
As Kenosha becomes more diverse, the community has also experienced an increase in police interactions, according to facilitator Adelene Greene. Those interactions, she said, have led them to fear Black and brown people.
Garbade said the fear is “self-created” and is not validated by anything people of color have ever done currently or historically.
“We’re just trying to have equity and I think that each time another police officer kills a Black or brown person, I think it exacerbates this fear and I think it validates that they have a reason to be afraid,” she said.
Derrell Greene said the majority doesn’t fear minorities and, in fact, does the opposite by going after poor people because they don’t have the resources to fight back.
He said police historically, aren’t held accountable when they’ve committed crimes.
“They have no fear of going after people of color … if it had been people of color (at the Capitol during the rioting), it would have been a slaughter,” he said.
Media, social media role
Morin said social media and other media play upon people’s biases. He said people have a responsibility to seek facts as media has to report them.
“We can no longer allow these centers of hate to exist under the guise of fact-delivering news organization,” he said.
Bennett called the media “puppet masters” saying that anyone can be a “credible or non-credible source.”
Social media’s credibility, according to Bennett, depends on who’s sharing the information as people tend to believe their friends over people they don’t know. He said he wished newspapers, however, were mandatory because at least people would be reading the whole article instead of just the headlines shared on social media.
“We need to read multiple sources. Good local news coverage and we need to pay attention to it,” Shailor added.
“I think the media is just doing their job,” said Garbade. “We have to hold ourselves accountable.”
The path forward
Bennett believes in order for people of color to move forward, they must restore economic and educational power in their families.
He said that education includes teaching children how to “live off the land,” hunting and fishing, growing a garden, carpentry, among other practical skills leading to self-sufficiency.
Greene said children also need to understand the value of education, focusing on people getting jobs, with training and access to technology to get those jobs.
McLean said instilling values and history in children is important.
“Owning your blackness. That’s lacking. It’s a whole different role,” she said. “In order to move forward it’s going to have to start with our kids. We can continue to fight but if we’re not instilling values in our children, then what are we doing?”