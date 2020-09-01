Pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters exchange words at Civic Center Park

KENOSHA — Hours before President Trump’s Air Force One even touched down, arguments were already breaking out between those who support him and those who don’t.
At 11 a.m. at Civic Center Park, a screaming match had already broken out that both participants — Sheri Vandermillen and Danelle Orange — quickly realized was going nowhere.
“In our raised voices, no one was listening,” Vandermillen said afterward.
About 70 Trump supporters had taken over Civic Center Park for the morning. They waved flags, chanted “Trump 2020!” and cheered on waiving law enforcement officers who drove past on Sheridan Road. On the opposite side of the street, about two dozen anti-Trump demonstrators stood, holding signs that called the president a “racist” and proclaim “Black Lives Matter.”
Orange and John Crisman were among the first to cross the demarcation line of Sheridan Road. A couple other anti-Trump demonstrators had just crossed, and they wanted to stand in solidarity with them.
“If nobody stands up to that kind of thing, then what even is the point. Just because someone disagrees and yells at you doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stand down,” Orange said.
Crisman, who carried a sign that read "Justice system malfunctioned please reboot," said that the first side to start yelling was the Trump supporters. As soon as they started walking over, some started chanting “All Lives Matter,” to which they replied “Black Lives Matter.”
Standing almost nose-to-nose at times, supporters and opponents of Trump shouted "racist" at one another and almost formed calls-and-responses of "All lives matter!" and "Black lives matter." Crisman and Orange said the argument between the groups got more heated when one woman said “Black lives don’t matter” before switching back to “All Lives Matter.”
“I care about everyone. I care about these people even though they’re hateful,” Crisman said.
Arguments rose and dwindled in the time before the president’s visit. No violence arose by 12:10 p.m., but tensions and voices remained high as both sides grew in number.
In photos: Waiting for the president
