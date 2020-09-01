Pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters exchange words at Civic Center Park

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Hours before President Trump’s Air Force One even touched down, arguments were already breaking out between those who support him and those who don’t.

At 11 a.m. at Civic Center Park, a screaming match had already broken out that both participants — Sheri Vandermillen and Danelle Orange — quickly realized was going nowhere.

“In our raised voices, no one was listening,” Vandermillen said afterward.

About 70 Trump supporters had taken over Civic Center Park for the morning. They waved flags, chanted “Trump 2020!” and cheered on waiving law enforcement officers who drove past on Sheridan Road. On the opposite side of the street, about two dozen anti-Trump demonstrators stood, holding signs that called the president a “racist” and proclaim “Black Lives Matter.”

Orange and John Crisman were among the first to cross the demarcation line of Sheridan Road. A couple other anti-Trump demonstrators had just crossed, and they wanted to stand in solidarity with them.

“If nobody stands up to that kind of thing, then what even is the point. Just because someone disagrees and yells at you doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stand down,” Orange said.