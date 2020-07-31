Probable cause found for reckless homicide in Highway 50 crash

Lagowski’s vehicle “appears to be travelling twice as fast as the other traffic on Highway 50” in the video, Bliss said. Witnesses estimated the Volkswagen was travelling at about 80 to 90 mph.

After the crash, the speedometer on the Volkswagen was stuck at 95 mph, Bliss said.

Flaig died at the scene. Boll-Flaig and a woman who was a passenger in Lagowski’s vehicle were both injured.

At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Terry Rose questioned whether Lagowski or Boll-Flaig had the right of way. Bliss testified that Boll-Flaig was turning on a flashing yellow arrow and that Lagowski had a green light.

Rose argued that the crash was not Lagowski’s fault, asking the court commissioner to dismiss the charges.

“We would move to dismiss on the two death counts - it is clear that the accident was caused by the Toyota, that the Volkswagen had the right of way, and that the Toyota in a reckless fashion turned right into the lane of traffic and caused the death himself,” Rose said.