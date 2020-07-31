Probable cause found for reckless homicide in Highway 50 crash

A court commissioner found probable cause Friday to hold a Twin Lakes man charged with reckless homicide for a high-speed crash on Highway 50 that killed a 14-year-old boy.
Anthony Lagowski, 21, is charged in the death of Domanic A. Flaig of Lake Geneva on June 3, and for injuries to other people involved in the crash.
Lagowski is being held on $1 million bond, charged with second-degree reckless homicide, two counts of second degree reckless injury and for knowingly driving on a suspended license causing death.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jeff Bliss testified that two witnesses saw a Volkswagen driven by Lagowski driving at high speed eastbound on Highway 50.
Bliss testified that a witness said it appeared that the Volkswagen was racing with a silver sedan that was never identified, the two vehicles weaving in and out of traffic.
As the cars were headed east, a Toyota driven by Flaig’s 21-year-old brother, Tyler Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes, was making a left hand turn from Highway 50 onto Highway B, crossing the eastbound lanes. Boll-Flaig was at work delivering pizzas, his younger brother along as a passenger in his car.
Bliss testified that as Boll-Flaig made his turn, he was struck at high speed by the Volkswagen driven by Lagowski. He said security cameras from a nearby business caught both video of the two vehicles headed east passing other in traffic at high speed and the crash in the intersection.
Lagowski’s vehicle “appears to be travelling twice as fast as the other traffic on Highway 50” in the video, Bliss said. Witnesses estimated the Volkswagen was travelling at about 80 to 90 mph.
After the crash, the speedometer on the Volkswagen was stuck at 95 mph, Bliss said.
Flaig died at the scene. Boll-Flaig and a woman who was a passenger in Lagowski’s vehicle were both injured.
At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Terry Rose questioned whether Lagowski or Boll-Flaig had the right of way. Bliss testified that Boll-Flaig was turning on a flashing yellow arrow and that Lagowski had a green light.
Rose argued that the crash was not Lagowski’s fault, asking the court commissioner to dismiss the charges.
“We would move to dismiss on the two death counts - it is clear that the accident was caused by the Toyota, that the Volkswagen had the right of way, and that the Toyota in a reckless fashion turned right into the lane of traffic and caused the death himself,” Rose said.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating rejected that argument, saying testimony showed Lagowski “greatly exceeded the posted speed limit at that location” and that the speed met the requirement for probable cause to bind him over for the reckless homicide and reckless injury charges.
Lagowski is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.
