Probable cause found in Rittenhouse case, argument to dismiss gun charge rejected

On the same night the shooting happened, a large number of armed counter protesters had come to the city following a social media call to militias from former alderman Kevin Mathewson, characterizing himself as “commander” of the Kenosha Guard.

Armed supporters show up outside

The case has become a political flashpoint, with conservative groups and gun rights activists calling Rittenhouse a hero and those on the left arguing the case is an example of the danger of armed militia groups.

On Thursday morning, about a dozen armed Rittenhouse supporters, at least one with a “Free Kyle” sign, congregated at the Car Source lot before the owner of the business called police asking that the men be removed from his property. The group then went protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, although the preliminary hearing was not being held there.

Rittenhouse’s attorney also argued at the hearing that the gun charge against his client should be dropped, along with one of the recklessly endangering safety charges. He argued that there was not evidence that the man cited in the criminal complaint on the recklessly endangering safety charge had been in danger from gunfire.

Defense argues against gun-possession charge