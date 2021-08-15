Program celebrating "Garfield Goose & Friends" coming to Kenosha

He’s an avid comic book collector, with impressive pieces, including the original cover art for Marvel’s Avengers No. 53 and Jack Kirby’s original art for Journey Into Mystery.

That’s how Ervin met him back in the late 1970s, when they were teens.

“I’m a comic book geek,” Ervin said. “Jim would set up a table at Chicago comic conventions, and I gravitated over there because they were always laughing and joking. We still see each other about once a month.”

Engel has done everything from “designing Happy Meal toys to creating Betty Boop plates” for different companies, Ervin said. “He has interests in Americana pop culture and would often write letters to people, like the guy who designed Smokey Bear, and become friends with them.”

One of Engel’s friends was Roy Brown, a legend at WGN-Channel 9 who did everything from appear as “Cooky the Clown” on “Bozo” to design the Cuddly Dudley dog puppet for Ray Rayner.

Brown also did the puppets for the Frazier Thomas show “Garfield Goose and Friends,” which aired on WGN from 1955 to 1976. The show featured Thomas bantering with Garfield Goose and other puppets, along with the animated featurette “Clutch Cargo” and other segments.