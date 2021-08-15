Program celebrating "Garfield Goose & Friends" coming to Kenosha

For folks “of a certain age” who grew up in the Chicago area, “Garfield” is a goose, not a cat.
Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News…
The legendary WGN station — which will always be “Channel 9” — was home to such children’s TV shows as “Garfield Goose and Friends,” “Bozo’s Circus” and “Ray Rayner and Friends.”
Fans can relive those memories at a Sept. 17 event at the Kenosha Public Museum.
Jim Engel will present “Remembering Garfield Goose and Friends.”
And, he’s bringing along a few very special friends. The original Garfield Goose and other characters from the show will be present. (Spoiler alert: They were puppets!)
Engel is a cartoonist, designer and pop culture historian who is also the children’s TV curator for the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago.
“But he’s really a well-known cartoonist,” said Kevin Ervin, who grew up in Chicago and has “lots of weird, diverse friends there.”
Ervin asked Engel to come to Kenosha and give a talk as part of a fundraiser for Kenosha Community Media.
During the 1970s and ‘80s, Engel co-authored the Bumbazine fanzine, named for a character in Walt Kelly’s Pogo comic strip. He also created “Dick Duck, Duck Dick” and “Fandom Confidential” for The Comic Reader. For Spotlight Comics, he drew the characters Mighty Mouse and Underdog.
He’s an avid comic book collector, with impressive pieces, including the original cover art for Marvel’s Avengers No. 53 and Jack Kirby’s original art for Journey Into Mystery.
That’s how Ervin met him back in the late 1970s, when they were teens.
“I’m a comic book geek,” Ervin said. “Jim would set up a table at Chicago comic conventions, and I gravitated over there because they were always laughing and joking. We still see each other about once a month.”
Engel has done everything from “designing Happy Meal toys to creating Betty Boop plates” for different companies, Ervin said. “He has interests in Americana pop culture and would often write letters to people, like the guy who designed Smokey Bear, and become friends with them.”
One of Engel’s friends was Roy Brown, a legend at WGN-Channel 9 who did everything from appear as “Cooky the Clown” on “Bozo” to design the Cuddly Dudley dog puppet for Ray Rayner.
Brown also did the puppets for the Frazier Thomas show “Garfield Goose and Friends,” which aired on WGN from 1955 to 1976. The show featured Thomas bantering with Garfield Goose and other puppets, along with the animated featurette “Clutch Cargo” and other segments.
The presentation runs about 40 minutes, and the evening will also include “after-school type foods” to go with the kids’ TV theme. Guests will munch on Chicago-style hot dogs and other snacks and beverages.
“We’ll also have a trivia game with prizes,” Ervin said. “And we’ll have the Grand Prize Game from ‘Bozo’ and a Garfield Goose Fan Club Kit for attendees.”
Of course, a special attraction is those original puppets.
“He’s bringing the real, actual puppets here,” Ervin said. “That’s a big thing. I know it’s just a sock with buttons sewn on, but it’s Garfield Goose! It’s neat to see this stuff up close.”