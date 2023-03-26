The residents at The Legacy at St. Joseph assisted living facility in Pleasant Prairie were recently treated to a special program highlighting the joy of dance.

Professional dancers Yuliia Lozovskya and Illia Berezhnyi from Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Pleasant Prairie visited on March 17 and performed dances including the Swing, Cha-Cha and Waltz. They also led an adaptive dance participation portion. It allowed residents with all levels of physical activity, mobility, or physical impairment to join in.

Anna Krasnoshapka and Mykyta Serdyuk, the owners of Fred Astaire Dance Studios-Pleasant Prairie, have been engaged in community service programs over several years. They collaborated with the local nonprofit Knights of Columbus and Nancy Vite, the life enrichment director at The Legacy, to bring the dance performance to the retired residents.

The Knights have provided special events at The Legacy for holidays such as Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. They were eager to partner with Fred Astaire to provide quality entertainment and adaptive mental and physical activities for the residents.

“When I asked Anna and Mykyta at Fred Astaire, they were 100% ready and willing to provide a program with social interaction and mental stimulation,” said Knights of Columbus Council 973 Grand Knight Dr. David Kreutz. “From the moment Yuliia and Illia stepped on the dance floor to perform the residents and staff were smiling and clapping to the music with energy and excitement. Afterward, the excitement continued as residents began to tell stories of their love of dance, how they met their spouse at a local dance hall, and all the dance moves they remembered.”

“I want to thank the dancers and owners of Fred Astaire Dance Studios-Pleasant Prairie for sharing their gift and love of dance with our wonderful elderly at The Legacy. My wife and I know first-hand the benefits we have received from dancing at the studio. It it’s the perfect combination of physical activity, mental sharpness and, of course, fun,” Kreutz added.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios-Pleasant Prairie has been recently approved to build a new 4,000 square foot studio in Pleasant Prairie to meet the growing needs of their students. For more information about the studio call Dajana Stanic, the director of training at 262-577-5859.