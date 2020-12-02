Program offers counseling and coping strategies for people struggling with pandemic stress

Kenosha County residents struggling with stress or anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic can get free counseling through Kenosha Human Development Services.
KHDS Clinical Director Angela Martin said the county received grant funding through the state and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to fund the program, which makes mental health services available for people, including first responders, medical personnel and caregivers, who would like counseling to help issues brought on by the pandemic.
Martin said the program offers eight free sessions for anyone who needs help through the program called TAPS, or Therapy Addressing Pandemic Stress.
She said the counseling program began in August.
“There really isn’t anyone who hasn’t been impacted by the pandemic,” she said.
She said people who are seeking services may be caregivers who are stressed by handling the work and stress brought on handling COVID-19 patients, or people who have lost jobs or business because of the pandemic, or people who are dealing with increased anxiety.
“It could be for someone who feels ‘I feel isolated, I feel more anxiety, I am having more depression,’” Martin said. “”It could also be for someone who lost their job or has other significant stressors.”
She said any county resident qualifies for the counseling sessions and said they do not have to offer proof they have been directly impacted by the virus.
Because the program is short term, Martin said, “we’re really focused on helping people with coping strategies.”
She said two counselors are working on the program full time and can see 20 to 25 patients a week. She said sessions can be held by phone or videoconference, and can be held in person for those who need in-person counseling.
She said KHDS is working on qualifying the program for insurance coverage so people may be able to stay in counseling longer term beyond the eight free sessions.
The sessions are held at Sunrise Clinical Services, 3536 52nd St. Those interested in the program can call 262-842-0538.
