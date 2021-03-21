Progress Aurora nurse Novak

For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.
As a registered nurse at Advocate Aurora, she took part in celebratory moments when the hospital’s long-term COVID patients were released with a clean bill of health.
“We would have a parade and staff lined the hallway cheering and holding signs, ‘I beat COVID-19!’”
Novak was hired as a medical surgical oncology nurse at Aurora Medical Center in 2019.
Formerly she had worked for Ascension All Saints in Racine for four years. In November 2019 she went on maternity leave, returning in January 2020.
As the pandemic developed, the oncology unit was converted to a designated COVID unit to care for the growing number of COVID patients. Cancer patients were moved elsewhere to protect them from the virus.
Novak was assigned to COVID patients, making sure the oxygen levels of patients were stable and helping determine if or when patients needed admitting to the Intensive Care Unit. “We learned new ways to manage oxygen resources,” she said.
Facing the unknown
“In the beginning everything was so unknown and so scary. No one in nursing thought we’d be working in a pandemic," she said. "Guidelines and treatment options would change even between shifts.”
Through it all she says she felt supported by her fellow staff. She also said that gestures of thanks from businesses and the families of employees were greatly appreciated.
“To go into the break room and see (donations of) donuts, coffee and pizza … Little stuff like that meant that somebody was paying attention," she said.
The most challenging times were watching patients deteriorate and go to the ICU, she said. “Some came back and some didn’t."
Rewards came in the form of “building relationships and rapport with long-term patients,” Novak said.
The highlight, of course, was being with those they helped nurse back to health. “It was emotional to hold a patient’s hand as he or she walked down the hallway after caring for that person for a long time,” she said.
Moving forward
Today the COVID unit has been taken down and Novak has returned to “floater” status.
She said that revised patient visitor policies have changed the hospital’s atmosphere considerably.
“The hospital is more lively than it has been — even with one visitor in a room,” Novak said. “Just being able to wave to someone in the hallway is a breath of fresh air.”