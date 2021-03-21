Progress Aurora nurse Novak

Through it all she says she felt supported by her fellow staff. She also said that gestures of thanks from businesses and the families of employees were greatly appreciated.

“To go into the break room and see (donations of) donuts, coffee and pizza … Little stuff like that meant that somebody was paying attention," she said.

The most challenging times were watching patients deteriorate and go to the ICU, she said. “Some came back and some didn’t."

Rewards came in the form of “building relationships and rapport with long-term patients,” Novak said.

The highlight, of course, was being with those they helped nurse back to health. “It was emotional to hold a patient’s hand as he or she walked down the hallway after caring for that person for a long time,” she said.

Moving forward

Today the COVID unit has been taken down and Novak has returned to “floater” status.

She said that revised patient visitor policies have changed the hospital’s atmosphere considerably.

“The hospital is more lively than it has been — even with one visitor in a room,” Novak said. “Just being able to wave to someone in the hallway is a breath of fresh air.”

