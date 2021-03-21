Progress FS chaplain

During the pandemic this cadre of volunteers has been largely put on hiatus. “As soon as possible we want to ramp this up again,” Baugher said.

While the coronavirus precipitated a higher volume of patients with sometimes baffling symptomology and increased potential mortality, Baugher said that his role — as that with others on the front lines of healthcare — did not alter significantly.

“Because we are in crisis work, we are always dealing with coping, loss and grief,” he said.

Some factors, however, made this period of care stand out, he said.

“In the early stages we had to do just phone visits rather than in- person, Baugher said.

Additionally, with so many unknowns surrounding the virus he observed an increase in anxiety and fear from patients. “There was a noticeable uptick in people seeking out Bibles and asking (faith) questions.”

Ministry to hospital colleagues also increased as he was asked to share prayers with staff. “Support staff making the rounds sometimes pulled (chaplains) aside,” he said.