Progress FS nurses side

She said that one of the hardest parts of the pandemic has been trying to offer hope when it was clear that the disease was progressing and a patient’s condition was deteriorating. “We always want to try to give that point of hope; it’s impossible not to be emotional about it.”

“We (as nurses) are invested in hope — that’s why we got into this profession,” Montemurro said.

To keep spirits up for family and patients, nurses went above and beyond to keep them all connected, Weiss said. “We helped them stay in touch over the phone because it was hard to offer them comfort.”

“The most challenging thing was the uncertainty. When CDC recommendations kept changing, we had to adjust to how to care for people,” Weiss said.

And although it seemed like they had “1,000 things” to learn, “it was wonderful to see how the staff made adjustments in critical thinking,” she said.

Creative use of resources

Often staff innovated things on the fly like "an intubation quick bag” with supplies needed to care for increasing numbers of patients in a short amount of time.

“This and other ideas are tools we will keep after this is over,” Weiss said.